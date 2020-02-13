Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,765 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Nice worth $107,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.51. 24,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $111.35 and a 52 week high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

