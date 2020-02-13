Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,981 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Huntsman worth $103,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 279,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

