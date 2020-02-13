Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 91,690 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $90,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 206,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 114,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,158,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,441,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

MS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 294,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

