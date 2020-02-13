Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,476 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Hubbell worth $78,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Hubbell stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.94. 13,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.58 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

