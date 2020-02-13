Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Insider Sells $425,400.00 in Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRNB opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.39. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $7,898,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,693.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRNB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

