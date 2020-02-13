ProAssurance (PRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRA opened at $32.98 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

