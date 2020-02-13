Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.4% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

