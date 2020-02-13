ProCurrency (PROC) Price Hits $0.0000

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $3,830.00 and $1,957.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProCurrency alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.80 or 0.02704868 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,428,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,353,826 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProCurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProCurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.