Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading 41.1% Higher Over Last Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $147,807.00 and $16,452.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00081959 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,372.70 or 1.01491176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.