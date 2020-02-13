Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Progressive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 176,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Progressive by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Progressive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 753,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

