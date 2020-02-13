Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Prologis worth $66,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

