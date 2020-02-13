Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.24% of Prologis worth $136,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

