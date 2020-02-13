Propy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,404.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $21,404.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.03483653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00253140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00148533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.