ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVXY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 540.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 106,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 142,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SVXY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

