Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

PBIP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237. The stock has a market cap of $157.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.05. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 20.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

