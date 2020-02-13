Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Update

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

