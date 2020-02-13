Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.15. 64,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.83 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.