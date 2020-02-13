Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,386.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 567,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

