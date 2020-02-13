Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,059,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,479,753. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

