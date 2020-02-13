Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

