Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 16,282 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,458,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,479,418. The company has a market cap of $279.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

