Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,805 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.72. 91,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $114.62 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

