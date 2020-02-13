Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 786 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.60. The company had a trading volume of 94,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

