Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lam Research by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.62. The stock had a trading volume of 202,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.