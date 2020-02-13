Pui San Kwan Sells 18,941 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $930,950.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493 shares in the company, valued at $24,230.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pui San Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Pui San Kwan sold 89,179 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $3,559,133.89.

On Friday, January 10th, Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 445,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,852. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

