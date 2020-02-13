Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

