Pure Reaches Market Cap of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.01268552 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004472 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000853 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

