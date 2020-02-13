PWR Coin Achieves Market Cap of $97,927.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 69.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $97,927.00 and $11.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.01268552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048254 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00223280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002448 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004723 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

