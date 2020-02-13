Pylon Network (PYLNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,502.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00006052 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $334,962.00 and $1,502.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.25 or 0.06033242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00057724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00120372 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network is a coin. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 538,398 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

