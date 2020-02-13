Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

