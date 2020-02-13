Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for The Western Union Company Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

