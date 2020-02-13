Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NYSE:XPO opened at $94.66 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,394,000.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

