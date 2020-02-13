Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $79.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

