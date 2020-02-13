Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.89. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $32.59 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

BIIB stock opened at $331.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

