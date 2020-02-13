Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cna Financial Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNA)

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cna Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Cna Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Cna Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 1,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

