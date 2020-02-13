Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mesa Air Group Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mesa Air Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MESA. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MESA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 389,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 78,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

