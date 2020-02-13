Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Issued By B. Riley

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $56.33. 10,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,482. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

