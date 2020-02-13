Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Boosted by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,835. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

