Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

