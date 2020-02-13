Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

