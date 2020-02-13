Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after buying an additional 1,884,804 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,957,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,233,000 after buying an additional 192,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,937,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

