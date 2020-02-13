QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.47 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. During the last week, QASH has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $21.47 million and approximately $526,328.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, EXX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

