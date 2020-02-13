Qbao (QBT) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io and Coinnest. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $592,695.00 and $5,437.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000195 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.