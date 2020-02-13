Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,957,000 after purchasing an additional 471,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,168,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qiagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Qiagen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 505,694 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -180.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

