qiibee (QBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. qiibee has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $2,152.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,590,755 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.