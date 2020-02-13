Qtum One Day Volume Hits $635.14 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00027849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitfinex, EXX and Exrates. Qtum has a total market cap of $272.56 million and approximately $635.14 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005934 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,130,864 coins and its circulating supply is 96,380,844 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coindeal, EXX, Bithumb, Bitbns, HBUS, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Kucoin, Coinrail, CoinEx, Liqui, Liquid, Bibox, HitBTC, DragonEX, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, BCEX, Iquant, Binance, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, GOPAX, Coinone, Ovis, Crex24, Cobinhood, ABCC, BigONE, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

