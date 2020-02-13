QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $626,504.00 and approximately $262,037.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.16 or 0.03485267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00249180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00149541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

