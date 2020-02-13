QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.85. 3,364,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,093,500. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.