Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. Qualys has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,695 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 57.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.