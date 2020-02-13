Qualys’ (QLYS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. Qualys has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock worth $2,445,695. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

